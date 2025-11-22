Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man will return for Season 4 after Season 3 ends in cliffhanger

The third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is finally out on Amazon Prime Video after three long years. Fans who managed to binge-watch the show on its release day took to social media to share their reviews and reactions. Many were left surprised that the show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving many questions unanswered. One fan asked the directors whether there would be another season, and this caught the attention of Manoj. The actor himself replied to the fan, confirming that the beloved show will be back! Manoj Bajpayee promised a fan that The Family Man will return for Season 4.

What Manoj said to fan

The fan took to his X account and wrote, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done @rajndk At least tell us, Is the season over or you guys will be releasing the left episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW.”

In response, Manoj said, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha (All answers will be given in 4th season! Meet you soon)!”

About S3 of The Family Man

In the third season, Srikant Tiwari is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders. Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag returned this season.

Earlier in an interview with HT ahead of the release of the show, Manoj shared that in every season of The Family Man, he sits with the creators and directors to pick their brains for a good 15-20 minutes on set to get back to the character’s beat. “In the initial stages, it is a lot of struggle,” he added.