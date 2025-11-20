Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Manoj Bajpayee says he is always panicking before starting a new project, doesn't feel acting is 'easy' | Interview

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 01:43 pm IST

Manoj Bajpayee talks to HT about reprising the role of Srikant Tiwari for The Family Man S3, and why acting is never easy for him.

Before The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee had never reprised a role for the screen. All his film roles were one-offs, and he had not worked on a show with multiple seasons. But the success of The Family Man changed now. As the show’s third season is set for release, the actor spoke to HT about returning as Srikant Tiwari in the popular show and why he is ‘always panicking’ on set.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his acting process and The Family Man S3.
Manoj Bajpayee talks about his acting process and The Family Man S3.

‘I am always panicking’

One would assume that for an actor of Manoj’s calibre, reprising a role would be a cakewalk. But it isn’t so. The actor explains, “I am not one to take my work for granted. I can’t achieve without working a bit too hard. I am a very nervous person, and I pass on my nerves to my directors.”

When asked if he doesn’t like doing things the easy way, Manoj replies, “I never think it’s easy; that is the problem. I am panicking all the time. I am nervous all the time.” The actor clarifies that this panic of catching a character's beat is not limited to The Family Man alone.

‘He wouldn't let his nerves show’

The Family Man co-creator Raj Nidimoru agrees. “I caught on to this much later,” he tells us, “Because he wouldn’t let this nervousness show. On set, he would crack jokes and be normal. But in his head, he would keep thinking and stressing. I realised it much later.”

Manoj says that in every season of The Family Man, he sits with the creators and directors to pick their brains for a good 15-20 minutes on set to get back to the character’s beat. “In the initial stages, it is a lot of struggle,” says the National Award winner.

About The Family Man S3

The Family Man S3 also brings back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Gul Panag, and Vedant Sinha. The new season also introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist alongside Nimrat Kaur. Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 21.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee says he is always panicking before starting a new project, doesn't feel acting is 'easy' | Interview
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On