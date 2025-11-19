Manoj Bajpayee feared that audience might forget The Family Man before season 3: 'With so much content...' | Interview

It’s been over three years since the audience last saw Srikant Tiwary aka The Family Man on their screens. The wait has been long, and the show’s creators and cast have been inundated with questions about the third season. The Family Man season 3 is finally here. Well, almost. Before the season releases, Srikant himself - Manoj Bajpayee - sat with HT for a chat about the return and more. Manoj Bajpayee plays the affable secret agent Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee on season 3

When asked if the constant questions about season 3 since season 2’s release ever annoyed him, Manoj says he was actually relieved. “There was a lot of relief that people are curious, desperate that we make season 3, and they were waiting for it. It was our good fortune that the emotion has been the same for 3 years.”

The actor notes that in today’s age of abundant content on streaming services, every series runs the risk of being forgotten. And he feared that for The Family Man, too. “Otherwise, the audience forgets. Particularly now, with so much content hitting the OTT platforms, it’s very difficult for the audience to remember a series that came so long ago,” argues the National Award winner.

On personal vs professional

The Family Man is as much a spy thriller as it is a family drama, as it navigates Srikant’s professional and personal lives. In season 3, Srikant grapples with a marriage on edge. Talking about sustaining relationships in today’s age, Manoj says, “There is a lack of patience today. With the new technology, now almost every relationship comes with an expiry date. There are too many opportunities and other avenues. In the time we come from, there was an internal pressure to make it work. And this is not societal pressure I am talking about.”

About The Family Man S3

The Family Man S3 introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist alongside Nimrat Kaur. The show also brings back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and other cast members from the previous seasons. Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 21.