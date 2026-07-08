Content Creator Bhagyashree Sharma: During Maa Hai Na I felt I was going to die but…

For someone who has spent years confidently creating content for millions online, stepping onto the set of her first reality show wasn't as effortless as it looked. Content creator Bhagyashree Sharma widely known as Bhagyabro, admits that beyond the smiles and cameras, there were moments of self-doubt, nervousness and even feeling like she didn't belong.

Content Creator Bhagyashree Sharma on making her reality show debut: I felt like I didn't belong here

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In a candid conversation with HT City, she reflects on those emotions, her journey with Maa Hai Na, and why the experience became even more meaningful because she got to share it with her mother. "I said yes because my mom was coming with me," Bhagyashree shares, adding that the opportunity to spend time with her on screen mattered more than anything else. "The biggest takeaway wasn't that I was doing a reality show. It was that I got to create memories with my mother."

Despite being comfortable in front of the camera, reality television brought a completely different kind of pressure. "I was extremely nervous. When I had to go on stage for the introduction, I genuinely felt like I was going to die. I was anxious and everything was happening at once. But once the show started, I really enjoyed it."

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{{^usCountry}} The unfamiliar environment also made her question herself. "There was a moment when I felt very left out. Everyone already knew each other, and I kept wondering, 'What am I doing here?'" she recalls. Instead of waiting for people to approach her, Bhagyashree decided to step out of her comfort zone. "I realised that I have to initiate conversations too. That was probably my biggest learning from the show." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unfamiliar environment also made her question herself. "There was a moment when I felt very left out. Everyone already knew each other, and I kept wondering, 'What am I doing here?'" she recalls. Instead of waiting for people to approach her, Bhagyashree decided to step out of her comfort zone. "I realised that I have to initiate conversations too. That was probably my biggest learning from the show." {{/usCountry}}

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The creator also spoke about a much more personal phase of her life—studying in Melbourne while managing multiple part-time jobs to support herself. "I did housekeeping, worked in a store and took up different jobs just to manage my expenses and pay my fees. Financially, I wasn't doing that great," she says.

Digital creator Bhagyashree Sharma's mom with Shilpa Shetty

Even during those difficult days, she rarely spoke about her struggles at home. "My mom would always ask if everything was okay. She somehow knew I was struggling, but I never wanted to burden her. I always felt I should solve my problems myself."

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Perhaps the most heartfelt moment of the conversation came when Bhagyashree spoke about her mother's dreams. "My mother's biggest dream was to travel on a flight because she'd never been on one before. Now I want to take her on an international trip," she says.

Looking back at the journey, Bhagyashree believes Maa Hai Na goes beyond being just another reality show. "It's a beautiful concept because people get to see real relationships between mothers and their children. There are emotional moments, funny moments and so much that families will relate to."

For Bhagyashree, the experience wasn't just about stepping into reality television. It was about overcoming self-doubt, making space for herself in an unfamiliar world, and sharing a journey with the person who has quietly been part of every chapter of her life—her mother.

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