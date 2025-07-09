Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon M. Chu is all set to direct the live-action movie for Mattel's Hot Wheels; read

Jon M. Chu is trading broomsticks for burning rubber. The Wicked: Part One (2024) and Crazy Rich Asians (2018) filmmaker is officially set to direct a live-action Hot Wheels movie for Warner Bros. Inspired by Mattel’s iconic toys, the film will feature “some of the world’s hottest and sleekest vehicles,” according to the press release. While plot details are still under wraps, this announcement marks yet another major move in Mattel’s toy-to-film universe. After Greta Gerwig's Barbie (2023) became a billion-dollar cultural juggernaut, the studio has been diving deep into its toy box, with Barney, Polly Pocket, Uno, and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots all getting big-screen treatments. Jon M. Chu ready to direct Hot Wheels live action

Chu, whose Wicked recently soared past $700 million globally and earned 10 Oscar nominations, brings more than blockbuster credentials to the table. He brings heart. “Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed — it’s about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play,” Chu said. “Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to […] create an adventure that honours Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

Mattel Studios president Robbie Brenner echoed that sentiment, praising Chu as “uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture.” She further added, “Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life. His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames.”

With Chu’s reputation for turning genre films into global sensations, the Hot Wheels movie might just surprise us all. Only time will tell.