Daler Mehndi: I am glad that another singer didn’t sing Na Na Na Re’s reboot version

In a nostalgic turn of events for music enthusiasts, Daler Mehndi’s timeless hit Na Na Na Na Re is poised to make a comeback in an upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala, starring Tripti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao. Originally released in 1996, the song became an instant sensation. Reflecting on the revival of his superhit track after 25 years, the singer shares his excitement, stating, “It was last done in 1996 with Bachchan ji, unki Punjabi music par entry hi mere through hui. So, the director wanted to see ki mai dekhne mai kaisa lagta hu song mai after so many years.” Recounting the shoot experience in Rishikesh, he adds, “When we went on the sets in Rishikesh, it was very cold and the shoot started at 6pm near the Ganges. When he saw me, he was shocked that I was looking so young just like the 90s. It was so much fun shooting it.” Daler Mehndi will sing Na Na Na Re

The reboot of Na Na Na Na Re in the film marks a sentimental journey for Mehndi, who expresses his delight at retaining the original essence of the song. “Recreating this song after 25 years with Rajkummar and Triptii felt really good, poori raat shoot kia humne, bahut maza aaya. Rabb ki meherbaani hai ki itne saal baad dubaara gaane par bhi meri same voice thi. It had the same vibe, aisa difference nazar nahi aaya ki itne saal baad horaha hai. Even the look and shoot of the song looks amazing,” says the 56-year-old.

Known for his distinctive voice and energetic performances, Mehndi credits the song’s enduring popularity to its original rendition. “I feel so happy that the song was so legendary that it is being rebooted so many years later. The credit goes to God, I am so lucky that I only sang the original and it is still a superhit. It is played in every country in their parties. Yeh acha hua ki meri hi awaaz mai yeh dubaara dubb hua.”

Expressing his reservations about modern reboots of classic hits, the singer emphasises, “There are so many good original songs that are suddenly rebooted in another singer’s voice which is not fair. I am glad I didn’t have to face that, it is a huge and lucky thing for me. Maine ab ise gaake aur chaar chaand laga diye and aur acha gaaya. It was even recorded in my own studio. I have no complaints at all.”

Hailing from a musical family, he asserts his stance on preserving original compositions. “I am from a musical family and I have learnt it a lot. If my own created beats, lyrics and tunes are used, I will not have a problem with reboots,” he says, adding, “The problem comes where people start spoiling it with a new artist’s fresh beats and changes. I did a show recently in Shimla, this song was one of their favourites. People are so connected that they feel this is their song. Log vaise hi mere saare legendary gaanon par naach rahe hain, I will be the happiest if there are more reboots of my hits.”