Did you know that Daler Mehndi rejected a role in Kajol’s Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi? Here's what he revealed

While singer Daler Mehndi readies to make his acting debut soon in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle, he reveals that this is not the first time he has been offered a film to act in. He makes a rather interesting revelation while talking to us. “I was offered a role back in 1998 in Kajol’s Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi,” says the singer, who was fresh out of the success of his song, Kudiyaan Sheher Diyan when this role initially came his way. Daler Mehndi will make his acting debut in Welcome To The Jungle

“I remember meri baat hui thi [with the producers], and I had asked them more money than the main hero of the film. After a meeting for about 15-20 minutes, I finally decided that I didn’t want to do the movie. All my friends said that it’s a huge production and a great movie, but I said that mera abhi singing ka kaam hai, main ussi par focus kar leta hoon, abhi itna time pada hai, filmein toh hoti rahengi,” adds Mehndi.

It has been over two decades since Mehndi has been writing and singing songs and he admits that he never felt the need to as such go all about and turn into an actor. “I didn’t want to spend my own money to make a movie, but I always had this thought that if any producer or director feels that I’m needed or I have the talent to play any character, then they will call me. Now I feel ki ab time hai, gaane main jhande gaaad diye, ab acting mai gaaadne hain. If God wants, I’ll excel in acting as well,” hopes the 56-year-old, who has already shot for some of his parts, while some are still left.

The singer is grateful to filmmaker Ahmed Khan for considering him in Welcome To The Jungle, and is really looking forward to being a part of an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty among others.

“He called me and just said, ‘Paaji, maine ek jagah aapki haan kardi hai, na mat kijiyega’. He is my brother and an amazing human being, I just couldn’t say no. I’m glad that he felt I could do a role in his film,” Mehndi continues, “Everyone has been treating me with such love and respect. We all keep laughing all the time on set while filming and I can’t imagine how much the audience will enjoy it. Akshay paaji itna hasaate hain, bahut maza aa raha hai.”

Ask him if balancing acting and singing would be a hard task, and the singer doesn’t look perturbed. “Technically, I started acting in my song Na Na Na Re, so I don’t think it’s that difficult for me or I’ll have to work hard on it separately. I feel I have it in me. Baaki bhagwaan ne chaaha toh aur acting projects bhi aayenge, I am willing to grow more in this arena. I am hoping to balance both acting and music in the future,” he wraps up.