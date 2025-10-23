Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha Padukone, reveals baby Dua’s adorable nickname; take a look

Bollywood fans had been waiting for this moment with bated breath — the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s baby girl. And this Diwali, the couple finally obliged. On the festival of lights, Deepika and Ranveer introduced the world to their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, sharing a set of beautiful family pictures that instantly lit up the internet. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Dua; Anisha Padukone

Dressed in matching Sabyasachi outfits, the trio looked straight out of a dream. Deepika and Dua twinned in maroon kurta sets adorned with traditional jewellery, while Ranveer donned an all-white ensemble paired with sunglasses and layered accessories. The heartwarming pictures also captured the family performing a Diwali puja, with little Dua sitting on her mother’s lap, her tiny bindi and two pigtails stealing the show.

Deepika, 39, kept her caption simple and festive: “Heartfelt wishes of Diwali.” The post quickly went viral, amassing millions of impressions as fans and celebrities — including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif — filled the comments with love.