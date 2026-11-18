Deshdrohi 2 | KRK announces film; Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Deepak Dobriyal to star? Here's what Deepak says
KRK has announced a sequel to his 2008 film Deshdrohi, sharing a poster featuring several actors.
Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, known as KRK, is infamous for his unabashed views on both films and actors. But before he got into the movie review business, KRK had a short-lived career as an actor too.
He made his debut as a leading man with the 2008 film Deshdrohi, which has become meme material over the years. He also played a role in the 2014 film Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri and starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. It seems that he is looking to revive his career. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and announced Deshdrohi 2, a sequel to the film by the same name. Check it out:
The poster features pictures of actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Deepak Dobriyal. The caption however makes no mention of them and doesn't tag them either. “Get ready. Deshdrohi2 is coming soo.” he wrote.
However, when HT City reaches out to Deepak, he denies the news. “It's not true. Atleast 15 people I know have sent me the same (post).”
This is not the first time that KRK has announced Deshdrohi 2. In 2022 as well, he had posted on social media, “Shooting is going to start soon!” along with a poster. However, no known actors had featured on it at that time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More