Dharampatni director Rishi Sharma on his show going off air

Director Rishi Sharma asserts that endings do lead to new beginnings but it’s difficult to move on, even as his show goes off air this weekend.

Television director Rishi Sharma

“Stories are meant to end but when you know that there is still much left to the plot of the show then it does get difficult to understand the need to pull it down abruptly. I joined the team of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni six months ago, while the show has been on for almost a year now. So, you can understand that being a part of the creative team you get closer to the story as well as characters, so it does feel bad when shows are taken off unexpectedly, especially when it was performing well on the TRP charts,” says the Pavitra Rishta (2009) and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein (2020) director.

Starting as an assistant director and then taking up television direction full time, Sharma adds, “My last show Karam Apna Apna (2006) as an assistant was also my first show as a director. So, I have learnt to look forward in life, but being in this profession attachments are formed, at least I function like this. I know that over the years, things have become very professional in the TV industry and channels have their reasons in place and very little can be done from our side.”

Sharma plans to continue directing on television for now. “TV direction is my forte, but I am open to other mediums as well. Of late, OTT is something I plan to dabble in as its premise, in some ways, is similar to the small screen. So, that is on my mind too. I just shot the last two episodes of my ongoing show. Once free, I plan to look at other offers in hand and pick up something that ticks all the boxes for me.”

