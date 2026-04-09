Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble: Trimurti Films sues over use of Oye Oye song

Even as Dhurandhar The Revenge continues shattering box office records, the Aditya Dhar film has landed in legal trouble. Production house Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Dhar’s B62 Studios over ‘unauthorised use’ of the song Oye Oye.

Aditya Dhar

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The dispute concerns the rights to the track, co-composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Originally featured in Rajiv Rai’s 1989 film Tridev, the song was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee. In its plea, Trimurti Films has claimed that the song, or a version substantially similar to it, has been used in Dhurandhar The Revenge without obtaining the necessary licences or permissions.

Rajiv Rai

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{{^usCountry}} When contacted, Dhar’s legal representative Parag Khandhar, told us, “The matter was heard in court on Thursday. No interim injunction was granted over the song in the film. The Delhi High Court has referred all parties to mediation, scheduled for April 22, and deferred the hearing to May 6.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When contacted, Dhar’s legal representative Parag Khandhar, told us, “The matter was heard in court on Thursday. No interim injunction was granted over the song in the film. The Delhi High Court has referred all parties to mediation, scheduled for April 22, and deferred the hearing to May 6.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A representative from Trimurti Films also confirmed that the matter is currently being dealt with in court.Meanwhile, after breaking records at the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now making a mark globally as well. The film’s unprecedented run in India and North America has put it in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide, ahead of some major names.As it nears the end of its third week in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed over ₹1000 crore net ( ₹1246 crore gross) in India. It is a record collection for a Hindi film in the domestic market. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has been just as big a smash hit despite not releasing in the Gulf countries. It has minted $26 million in North America and over $15 million in other territories. As of Thursday, its worldwide gross stands at $178 million, according to trade sources. Box Office Mojo puts the figure at $151 million while the producers say it is over $180 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A representative from Trimurti Films also confirmed that the matter is currently being dealt with in court.Meanwhile, after breaking records at the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar’s spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now making a mark globally as well. The film’s unprecedented run in India and North America has put it in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide, ahead of some major names.As it nears the end of its third week in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed over ₹1000 crore net ( ₹1246 crore gross) in India. It is a record collection for a Hindi film in the domestic market. Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has been just as big a smash hit despite not releasing in the Gulf countries. It has minted $26 million in North America and over $15 million in other territories. As of Thursday, its worldwide gross stands at $178 million, according to trade sources. Box Office Mojo puts the figure at $151 million while the producers say it is over $180 million. {{/usCountry}}

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