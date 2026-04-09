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Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble: Trimurti Films sues over use of Oye Oye song

While Dhurandhar The Revenge shatters box office records, it is embroiled in a lawsuit over the song Oye Oye. Trimurti Films claims unauthorized use.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 04:04 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Even as Dhurandhar The Revenge continues shattering box office records, the Aditya Dhar film has landed in legal trouble. Production house Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Dhar’s B62 Studios over ‘unauthorised use’ of the song Oye Oye.

Aditya Dhar

The dispute concerns the rights to the track, co-composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Originally featured in Rajiv Rai’s 1989 film Tridev, the song was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee. In its plea, Trimurti Films has claimed that the song, or a version substantially similar to it, has been used in Dhurandhar The Revenge without obtaining the necessary licences or permissions.

Rajiv Rai
 
aditya dhar
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble: Trimurti Films sues over use of Oye Oye song
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Dhurandhar 2 in legal trouble: Trimurti Films sues over use of Oye Oye song
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