Did Katrina Kaif really make her MET Gala debut this year? Here is the truth

As the Met Gala continues to dominate global fashion conversations each year, speculation around celebrity appearances is almost inevitable. This year, is no different as picture of actor Katrina Kaif looking all glamorous on the MET steps have been circulating on social media, claiming that the actor has indeed made her MET Gala debut. Well, the news is not true. The 42-year-old has not made an official appearance at the MET Gala.

Katrina Kaif

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A source tells us, "This is false. The news is not true, she hasn't made her debut." The confusion largely stemmed from a wave of highly convincing AI-generated images that quickly went viral across social media platforms. In the visuals, Katrina was seen wearing a champagne colour shimmer, off shoulder bodycon gown as she posed on the steps of MET Gala. This led many fans to believe she had finally graced the prestigious event.

Online repots suggested, that the actor was part of the guest list for the 2026 Met Gala, which included many international stars.

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{{^usCountry}} On May 3, Katrina was even spotted with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal after a long time, just a day before the MET Gala took place in New York City. MET Gala 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 3, Katrina was even spotted with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal after a long time, just a day before the MET Gala took place in New York City. MET Gala 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, saw a huge mix of global celebrities. Big names across industries made an appearance on the red carpet. Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, Doja Cat, and Sabrina Carpenter, are a few celebs who attended the MET Gala. The guest list also featured K-pop stars like Jisoo and Rosé, along with athletes and creatives such as Naomi Osaka and designer Anthony Vaccarello. From India, personalities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani added to the global presence. Overall, the night blended established icons with first-time attendees, highlighting both fashion legends and rising stars on one of the world’s most high-profile red carpets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, saw a huge mix of global celebrities. Big names across industries made an appearance on the red carpet. Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, Doja Cat, and Sabrina Carpenter, are a few celebs who attended the MET Gala. The guest list also featured K-pop stars like Jisoo and Rosé, along with athletes and creatives such as Naomi Osaka and designer Anthony Vaccarello. From India, personalities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani added to the global presence. Overall, the night blended established icons with first-time attendees, highlighting both fashion legends and rising stars on one of the world’s most high-profile red carpets. {{/usCountry}}

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