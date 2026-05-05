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Did Katrina Kaif really make her MET Gala debut this year? Here is the truth

Fake or real? Has Katrina Kaif made her MET Gala debut. Here is the full truth

Published on: May 05, 2026 01:35 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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As the Met Gala continues to dominate global fashion conversations each year, speculation around celebrity appearances is almost inevitable. This year, is no different as picture of actor Katrina Kaif looking all glamorous on the MET steps have been circulating on social media, claiming that the actor has indeed made her MET Gala debut. Well, the news is not true. The 42-year-old has not made an official appearance at the MET Gala.

Katrina Kaif

A source tells us, "This is false. The news is not true, she hasn't made her debut." The confusion largely stemmed from a wave of highly convincing AI-generated images that quickly went viral across social media platforms. In the visuals, Katrina was seen wearing a champagne colour shimmer, off shoulder bodycon gown as she posed on the steps of MET Gala. This led many fans to believe she had finally graced the prestigious event.

Online repots suggested, that the actor was part of the guest list for the 2026 Met Gala, which included many international stars.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Did Katrina Kaif really make her MET Gala debut this year? Here is the truth
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Did Katrina Kaif really make her MET Gala debut this year? Here is the truth
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