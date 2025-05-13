Did you know? John Krasinski watched wife Emily Blunt's The Devil Wears Prada 70 times before dating her

Hollywood star John Krasinski was a fan of Emily Blunt long before they began dating—especially of her performance in The Devil Wears Prada. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight recently, the actor shared that he watched the 2006 film at least 70 times before he and Emily got together. In the movie, she played Emily, Miranda Priestly’s assistant John Krasinski has seen Emily Blunt's The Devil Wears Prada over 70 times

John also said he's been eager to hear anything about the highly anticipated sequel. “I’m so pumped,” he shared, adding, “I think I saw Devil Wears Prada like 70 times before I met Emily.”

He also admitted that when she first asked him about it, he tried to downplay his enthusiasm. “When we first met she was like, ‘Have you seen it?’ and I was like, ‘No!…. The DVD’s worn out,’” The Office star said, revealing just how often he had seen the film.

As for whether Emily has been keeping him updated on The Devil Wears Prada 2, John joked, “I'm trying to. It's nose grip, it’s locked away in a room.” When asked if he expects to get a premiere invite, he added, “I hope so.”

Details about the sequel remain under wraps, with very little confirmed so far. Fans are eager for more news, especially with Emily reportedly returning alongside other key cast members. However, even John seems to be in the dark for now.

In the meantime, both John and Emily have plenty on their plates. John stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth, which debuts on May 23. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Natalie Portman, Eiza González, and Domhnall Gleeson.