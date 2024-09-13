Divya Agarwal talks about her ‘special’ first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Actor Divya Agarwal recently celebrated her first Ganesh Chaturthi after marrying restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. "It was very beautiful. Firsts are always special; it felt good to do things as husband and wife," says Agarwal, who tied the knot with Padgaonkar earlier this year, post Ganapati visarjan. She adds, "Apurva hasn't welcomed Ganpati before. It feels good that he is supportive of whatever I want to do." Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Agarwal, 31, puts a strong emphasis on her outfit and the aesthetics of her first celebration as a married woman. "This time, being married to a Maharashtrian, I wore a proper Navari saree. He also donned traditional Maharashtrian attire," she says enthusiastically, adding, "We also made traditional rice modak at home."

Reflecting on her family's longstanding Ganesh Chaturthi tradition, Agarwal shares that after her dad, Sanjay Agarwal, died in 2020, she carried the tradition forward. "We have been bringing Ganpati home for 22 years; this was our 23rd. Mere mom aur dad laate the. But after 21 years of bringing Bappa home, mom said she wanted to discontinue because she would miss dad," Agarwal shares and continues, “Last year, Apurva and I started staying together and that is when I decided to take this tradition forward.”

"It was a completely different feeling to take the responsibility, make prasad and perform puja aarti. Ganpati (celebration) for me is like that one childhood thing jisme koi badlaav nahi aaya hai," she wraps up.