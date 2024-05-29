EXCLUSIVE| Divya Agarwal quashes divorce rumours with Apurva: I wanted my work to be the focus, Apu and I are happy

Divya Agarwal was embroiled in divorce rumours with husband Apurva Padgaonkar, after she deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram. However, the actor clarifies that the duo is happy in their marriage and there is nothing wrong between them. "Ab shaadi hogayi sab hogaya and that one part of my life is going really well, I dont't want to talk or explore more about it. Our four minute wedding video is getting edited, mai soch hi rahi thi kab upload karun," she shares and further reasons that it was actually a professional decision. Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's divorce rumours

"I am usually a person who liked to clean a lot and I have OCD issues. I was looking at my profile from a third person's POV and it never came across as I am an actor. It was all so mixed up with my brand shoots, friends, family, wedding and everything else. It was like 2500 posts and I deleted all of them myself one by one and it took me five hours to do that. I even removed my middle name, which was my dad and mum's combination, I just kept it as Divya Agarwal as that's how I wanted people to see me," Agarwal reasons.

The actor just wanted people to recognise her by her work. "By the end of it, I felt so good, it looked so clean and I could only see my work. For people like us in the entertainment industry, it is good to keep your work on display to show the kind of work we do. It was a professional call, I was just filtering my social media to highlight my work. I have even shut down my PR for now because I want to go low and just work on my craft. I want to come back with a bang so that people would know me as 'Actor Divya Agarwal'," says the 31-year-old.

Here is her clarification story:

Divya Agarwal on divorce rumours with Apurva

She further adds that the two even had an appearance recently. "At that time also the pictures were deleted. It didn't make any noise back then but someone pointed it out on Reddit recently and it became big. It feels sad when such rumours cook up. It escalated and how!she says, adding, "Initially, I thought I won't react to all this and it would fade away by itself, but it went to a point where my bhua, chaachi, and chaacha started getting called from their friends. So, I had to put up that clarification story. Its just obnoxious to see what people think."

Ask if there were any rejections she had to face after her marriage with Padgaonkar earlier this year and she shares, "I was getting an old school brand shoot, it was all done and sorted before the wedding. And, when the wedding news came up, I got a call from them saying, 'Abhi toh madam aapka shaadi hogaya na, abhi kuch nahi hosakta!' Its not like I got affected by that, but Apu only told me that I wouldn't want people to see you in that light where everything is only about your mariage and relationship, you are way more than that."

"It was him who suggested me the idea of this wipe out. Moreover, he believes in nazar and hardly posts anything about me, he likes to keep thing private and personal. And nowadays, I don't think what's happening on social media is in any way related to one's real life. The happiest souls on social media are not actually happy in real life," Agarwal concludes.