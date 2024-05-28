 Divya Agarwal breaks silence on divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar: ‘My husband is snoring right next to…' - Hindustan Times
Divya Agarwal breaks silence on divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar: ‘My husband is snoring right next to…'

ByAnanya Das
May 28, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot in February this year. The couple had a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, who married to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar earlier this year, has responded to their divorce rumours. Taking to Instagram Stories, Divya Agarwal shared a note and dismissed the speculation. (Also Read | Divya Agarwal ties the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares first wedding pics)

Divya Agarwal married Apurva Padgaonkar in Mumbai.
Divya Agarwal married Apurva Padgaonkar in Mumbai.

Divya refutes divorce rumours

Divya wrote, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now – the babies or divorce ... none of it is happening (side eyes emoji)."

Here's what she wants to talk about

She added, "In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!"

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Divya Agarwal shared a note.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Divya Agarwal shared a note.

Divya and Apurva married in February

Divya and Apurva tied the knot in February this year. The couple held a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Moments after the wedding, they took to Instagram and dropped pictures to announce their wedding. For the big day, Divya and Apurva were dressed in matching bridal trousseau. Divya opted for a dreamy purple lehenga with a pink ombre effect and contrasting embroidery. She finished off her look with a matching dupatta and multiple-tiered diamond and emerald jewellery.

Divya also wore traditional chooda with kaleera, and both wore Mundavalya, as per Marathi customs. Apurva, on the other hand, wore a matching purple kurta with similar prints to complement Divya. Divya and Apurva began their pre-wedding festivities with a glamourous cocktail party in the presence of their friends and family This was followed by a mehendi ceremony in the city.

More about Divya and Apurva

The former Splitsvilla contestant got engaged to Apurva in 2022. She announced her wedding with him in December 2023. Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood but they announced their break-up in 2022. Divya and Varun started dating after appearing on Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla.

News / Entertainment / TV / Divya Agarwal breaks silence on divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar: ‘My husband is snoring right next to…'
