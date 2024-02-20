Divya Agarwal ties the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares first wedding pics

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is now married to Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple held a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Moments after the wedding, they took to Instagram and dropped pictures to announce their wedding. Also read: Divya Agarwal all set to marry Apurva Padgaonkar Divya Agarwal married Apurva Padgaonkar in Mumbai.

Divya Agarwal wedding photos

For the big day, Divya and Apurva were dressed in matching bridal trousseau. Divya opted for a dreamy purple lehenga with a pink ombre effect and contrasting embroidery. She finished off her look with a matching dupatta and multiple-tiered diamond and emerald jewellery.

She also wore traditional chooda with kaleera, and both wore Mundavalya, as per Marathi customs. Apurva, on the other hand, wore a matching purple kurta with similar prints to complement Divya.

The first photo had the couple flaunting their biggest smile as Apurva tied mangalsutra around Divya. The next one had them surrounded by family and close people during their pheras. The last one is a candid photo of the newly married couple.

Celebs congratulate Divya Agarwal-Apurva

Sharing the photo, Divya wrote on Instagram, “From this moment on, our love story continues… Rab Rakha,” followed by an evil eye emoji. Congrtulatory messages are pouring in for the couple from their fans, friends and loved ones on social media. From Tanuj Virwani to Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, many extended best wishes to Divya and Apurva.

Pre-wedding ceremonies

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar began their pre-wedding festivities last week. They kickstarted the celebrations with a glamourous cocktail party in the presence of their friends and family This was followed by a mehendi ceremony in the city. Pictures from her haldi ceremony also surfaced online.

The former Splitsvilla contestant got engaged to the businessman Apurva in 2022. She announced her wedding with him in December 2023.

