Divya Agarwal all set to marry Apurva Padgaonkar; check out wedding announcement video

Divya Agarwal's wedding announcement is grabbing attention, even though details about the marriage date and venue have been kept under wraps. The actor and reality TV personality, who will soon marry Apurva Padgaonkar, was earlier in relationship with Varun Sood. The former Splitsvilla contestant, who got engaged to the businessman in 2022, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her upcoming nuptials. Also read: Divya Agarwal reacts to trolls calling her gold digger Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar will soon marry.

Divya announces wedding with beautiful video

The invite showed Divya and Apurva Padgaonkar's character sketch from their wedding day. The accompanying caption read, “Love, laughter, and a touch of celebrity magic! Join us in celebrating Divya and Apurva’s wedding, where dreams become reality. With the incredible couple on board, this star-studded union promises a night of joy and unforgettable memories. Save the date for a celebration like no other!”

Divya Agarwal on her wedding plans

On December 5, 2022, Divya Agarwal had shared candid moments from then-boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar's proposal to her. She captioned her Instagram post, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with... From this important day, I will never walk alone..."

In 2022, Divya Agarwal spoke about her wedding and mentioned that it will happen in 2023. She told The Times of India in an interview, “We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him."

On her relationship with Varun

They announced their break-up last year. Earlier this year, speaking with actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their show, Couple of Things, Divya revealed how she felt like a lady with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar but with Varun, she felt 'felt all over the place'. Divya and ex-boyfriend Varun started dating after appearing on Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla.

Divya had said, “When I was to be around (Apurva), I used to feel like a lady, mature, I would feel I am set in my head. There (with Varun), my energy was different, I felt all over the place...I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt."

