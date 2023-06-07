Divya Agarwal reveals feeling guilty after breaking up with Varun Sood: I broke his heart because of my complex emotions

Actor Divya Agarwal talked about how she felt guilty after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend, actor Varun Sood. Speaking with actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their show, Couple of Things, Divya also revealed how she felt like a lady with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar but with Varun Sood, she felt 'felt all over the place'. Divya also said that she made Varun meet Apurva. (Also Read | Divya Agarwal reacts angrily to Varun Sood's infidelity remark, calls their break-up 'bitter') Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood announced their break-up last year.

Divya on Apurva and Varun

Divya said, “When I was to be around (Apurva), I used to feel like a lady, mature, I would feel I am set in my head. There (with Varun), my energy was different, I felt all over the place...I made Varun meet Apurva. I told him clearly that I had a problem. I had a confusion. Whatever has happened is very wrong and it has happened because of me. I need to put a stop somewhere. And that’s why it was an abrupt break-up. I just got the car to a screeching halt."

Divya on her breakup

The actor added, “After the breakup, he (Apurva) told me, 'Don't spoil your mood.' I said, 'No, my mood isn't off. I am just feeling guilty that I broke someone's (Varun) heart because of my complex emotions. I'm not in a good space'. He's like, 'Listen, you have done well for that guy because if you had pulled it, he didn't know anything, it would have been a bigger mess’."

Divya and Apurva went to Goa

After her breakup with Varun, Divya went on a trip to Goa, planned by Apurva. "We had never travelled overnight before together. He took me to Goa and I wasn’t aware, he took me to his Kuldevi temple. He told me, ‘Don’t ask for anything, don't think anything. Just sit in silence’. He reminded me of my father because he would take me to all the spiritual places," Divya said.

Divya and Varun's relationship

Divya and Varun appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. They started dating each other but announced break-up last year. They informed the fans by sharing the news in their respective Instagram Stories. A few months later, in December, Divya got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

