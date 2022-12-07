Divya Agarwal says fiance Apurva Padgaonkar 'stood by me like rock' after split with Varun Sood, reveals marriage plans

Actor Divya Agarwal has spoken about her ex-boyfriend, actor Varun Sood, after announcing her engagement to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. In a new interview, Divya revealed 'going through a tough phase' after her break up with Varun and how Apurva was there for her. She also said that she knew that Apurva was the 'kind of guy I wanted to marry'. Divya also said that their wedding will take place next year. (Also Read | Divya Aggarwal confirms engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares pics)

Divya and Varun parted ways in March this year after four years of dating. She announced the news of her split from Varun on Instagram. Her message for Varun on her Instagram Stories read, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends." Prior to Varun, Divya was in a relationship with former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma.

In an interview with Times of India, Divya said, “Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry.”

Divya added, “Initially, he did feel that we had long and different working hours, but now he understands. I always feel that in a relationship even if two people are the opposite of each other, what matters is how much one understands and adapts to what the other likes. We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him.”

On her 30th birthday, Divya surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to Apurva. Taking to Instagram, Divya on Monday shared photos from her birthday celebration, wherein Apurva proposed to her and gave her a ring, which had the words BaiCO imprinted on it. Baico in Marathi means wife.

"Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," Divya wrote on Instagram. The pictures saw Divya and Apurva sharing romantic and fun-filled moments.

