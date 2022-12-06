Divya Aggarwal confirms engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares pics: 'From this day I will never walk alone'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Aggarwal celebrated her birthday recently and also made her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar official with her latest Instagram post. She shared romantic pictures with him and called herself 'his baico (wife)' in the post. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces split from Varun Sood)

Divya and Apurva can be seen hugging each other in the pictures that she shared on Monday. Divya is also seen flaunting her ring in one of the pictures and he is kissing her on the forehead in another.

She shared the pictures and wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His ‘baico’. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages for her. Actor Pavitra Punia wrote, “Oh my Godddddddddddd, oh my Goddddd, oh my Goddddddd, yessssss. You guys sooooooooo happyyyyy @divyaagarwal_offfficial @apurva.insta.”

Actor Mahhi Vij also commented, “Congratulations my jaanu.” Actor Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Can’t wait to see you get married.” Actors Aarti Singh and Sana Makbul also posted their congratulations for Divya and dropped heart emojis on the post.

Anchor Shefali Bagga also wrote, “Soooo happy for you both ajao Dubai dubara party karte h (Come to Dubai, let us party again).” Actor Rakshanda Khan commented, “Whoa whoa whoaaaaaaa! And I missed THIS!!!!! Oh my God, I'm just overrrrrrrrr the moon for you girl. This has got to be the best birthday gift ever!!!!!”

Earlier this year, Divya had announced her separation from Varun Sood ending their four-year-long relationship. She wrote in an Instagram post in March, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON