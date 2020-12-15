Divya Aggarwal on being trolled for posting pics after her dad’s death: ‘Is there a rule book for mourning?’

tv

Actor Divya Aggarwal, who was recently trolled for posting social media pictures days after her father’s death, has revisited the difficult time, when she wasn’t able to see her father as he fought Covid-19 in the hospital.

A day after revealing the news of her father’s death, Divya had posted a family picture and wrote a forward-looking note alongside it. “Meri pyari family. Nothing has changed.. I have lost a parent but gained a God.. I have my heart full of thoughts .. I would love to share it with you all.. tomorrow I’ll come live in the afternoon.. My dad doesn’t Like it when I cry.. so I’m not crying at all.. I would just like to thank each one of you all who were with me.. who were praying for my dad day n night.,” she’d written.

Divya told Bombay Times, “My dad died following COVID-related complications. He was hospitalised and I tried my best to give him the best medical care possible. I live in Bandra with Varun (Sood, boyfriend). I was not allowed to meet him, so all I could do was get regular updates. In fact, my whole family was infected and in the hospital, but fortunately, my mom and brother recovered. Dad already had a lot of health issues; he was a heart patient and had also suffered brain haemorrhage in the past. In the last few days, his heart wasn’t functioning properly. I was hoping for him to get better.”

Responding to the trolls who slammed her for posting happy pictures, Divya further told the daily, “It’s not affecting me personally, but I am worried about others who face similar attacks. I returned to work two days after my father passed away, and was targeted by trolls. My work requires me to hide my real emotions, wear make-up and look happy. That makes it easier for people to judge me. The truth is, I have always found solace in my work. Besides, I am the only bread-winner of my family. Dad has left a void that can’t be filled, but I have to work for my mom and younger brother and keep myself distracted. I could have cried and grieved in public, as was expected by the people, but that would have affected my loved ones. After dad, my younger brother looks up to me, I have to be strong for him. I can’t mourn the way people want me to, is there a rule book for it? I haven’t allowed anyone to put a garland on his picture or my mom to wear white. In fact, no one wore white at his funeral. I want to celebrate his life, I don’t want to be constantly reminded that he is no more. I don’t want validation from people that I am grieving, it is personal.”

Last month, Divya posted a black and white image of her family and wrote in an emotional post, “I have had the biggest loss of my life.. nothing is close to losing a father in a daughter’s life. NOTHING. I forgave my god to take the beautiful gem of my life so abruptly.. Dear dad, I’m taking full responsibility for our beautiful family and I’ll not let you down .. And I remember who are with me during these crucial days.. I’m strong doesn’t mean I don’t need anyone.. but I’m strong enough to decide a few things ...#loveyoudad.”

This was not the first time Divya was trolled. Earlier this year, she was targeted for posting about her periods. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Varun lying down, as she ran her fingers through his hair. “When I’m in periods, he doesn’t know what to do,” she wrote.

