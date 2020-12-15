e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Remo D’Souza strikes heroic poses in hospital after suffering heart attack, Aamir Ali shares health update: ‘My brother is back’

Remo D’Souza strikes heroic poses in hospital after suffering heart attack, Aamir Ali shares health update: ‘My brother is back’

Aamir Ali shared health updates for his ‘brother’ Remo D’Souza, who was recently hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali pose together.
Remo D’Souza and Aamir Ali pose together.
         

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a health update for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who was recently admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. “My brother is back,” Aamir wrote in an Instagram post.

He also shared pictures from the hospital, which showed Remo striking heroic poses in a hospital gown. Earlier, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal had also shared an update on Remo’s recovery, and had written on social media, “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it.”

 

On Friday, Remo was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director was in the ICU of the Kokilaben hospital. “He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU,” the hospital sources had said on Friday afternoon. “He’s stable now and under observation.”

Remo’s wife, Lizelle, on Monday shared a video of him tapping his feet to a peppy song. Lizelle thanked fans for their support. “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS,” she wrote with her post.

Also read: Recovering from heart attack, Remo D’souza is dancing in hospital room, wife Lizelle shares video. Watch

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Remo a speedy recovery. In a tweet, Amitabh had written, “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”

