e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Recovering from heart attack, Remo D’souza is dancing in hospital room, wife Lizelle shares video. Watch

Recovering from heart attack, Remo D’souza is dancing in hospital room, wife Lizelle shares video. Watch

It’s a tough task to separate Remo D’souza from dancing. After suffering a heart attack on Friday, Remo is now feeling well and also dancing in the hospital room. See video.

bollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Remo D’Souza is feeling better.
Remo D’Souza is feeling better.
         

Remo D’souza suffered a heart attack last week but is feeling well now. The choreographer-director has even started dancing in his hospital room.

Remo’s wife Lizelle shared a video of Remo, moving his feet to a peppy song. Remo seemed to be sitting in a chair with his feet in shoe covers. Lizelle thanked fans for their support. “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS,” she wrote with her post. Other friends of the filmmaker also shared a photo of him in his hospital robes, looking out of the window.

 

The dancing star’s fans also sent him good wishes. “Get well soon sir,” wrote one. “Always loves you sir and mam , thank you God get well soon,” wrote another.

On Friday, Remo was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director was in the ICU of the Kokilaben hospital. “He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU,” the hospital sources had said on Friday afternoon. “He’s stable now and under observation.”

Earlier, actor Amitabh Bachchan had wished for Remo’s good health. Retweeting a throwback video clip, shared by a fan, Amitabh wrote: “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal also took to Instagram to share a health update on Remo. He said Remo is on the path to recovery. Raghav, who has worked with Remo D’Souza in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, said, “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it,” he wrote on Saturday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In