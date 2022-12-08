Divya Agarwal reacts to trolls calling her gold digger: 'Show some sensitivity, don't talk about my past relationship'

Divya Agarwal has responded to trolls who have attacked her for allegedly dumping Varun Sood and getting engaged with ‘rich’ Apurva Padgaonkar. She said that her fans should be sensitive and avoid talking about her past, adding that she has been open about all her relationships. (Also read: Divya Agarwal says fiance Apurva stood by her after split with Varun Sood)

Soon after Divya announced her engagement with Apurva, Varun tweeted a cryptic calm emoji, and that led fans to assume it was his reaction to her engagement. Trolls also labelled her as a ‘gold digger’.

Divya told ETimes, "I would not want to comment on his reaction, but I would expect some sensitivity from fans regarding my engagement. I have been in relationships and have always been open about it, but that should not mean that netizens can say anything on my personal life. I am engaged now and they should show some sensitivity and not talk about my past relationship. I am in a very happy space and look forward to my life with Apurva."

On Wednesday, Divya had shared a picture from her birthday celebrations when Apurva had proposed to her. Her mother and brother could be seen alongside her and Aurva in the picture. “I always just wanted a happy family and Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration..It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa,” she captioned it.

I always just wanted a happy family n Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration..❤️

It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa pic.twitter.com/cR26qXvXC4 — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) December 7, 2022

She had also written in another post, “I love my people.. been with them since years.. the value n love is unbeatable..Apurva connects me to my roots, my family, and friends.. thank you.”

A section of the internet soon flooded her timeline. One of them wrote, “Hey no… Rich family.” Many others labelled her as a ‘gold digger'.

