DJ Snake returns to India with a six-city tour: ‘Every time I come back, that connection runs so deep’

Popular French EDM ariste DJ Snake is set to return to India this year for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour, marking his third time performing in the country. The Grammy-nominated artist, known for redefining global dance music, will begin the tour in Kolkata on September 26 and conclude in Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025. DJ Snake will be performing in India for the third time.

The tour will travel through Hyderabad on September 27, Bengaluru on September 28, Pune on October 3, and Mumbai on October 4, before wrapping up in the national capital region. Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting July 26 exclusively on BookMyShow, with organisers promising an even bigger and more electrifying showcase than before.

DJ Snake, whose real name is William Grigahcine, has cultivated a deep and lasting relationship with Indian audiences. Known for sold-out shows and frenzied fan energy, his previous performances in India have become the stuff of legend — with roaring crowds singing along to every lyric and dancing with unmatched intensity.

Speaking about his return, DJ Snake said, “The passion and the love in India — it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; it was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!”

The announcement comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album Nomad, slated for a September launch. With a discography packed with global hits like Turn Down for What, Lean On, Let Me Love You and Taki Taki, DJ Snake has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in modern music. His collaborations with artists such as Lil Jon, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Major Lazer have turned him into a cultural phenomenon.

Earlier this year, the producer made headlines for selling over 100,000 tickets within minutes for his historic show at Stade de France, followed by a record-breaking afterparty at Accor Arena. His return to India, a country he often credits for its unmatched energy and passion, is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.