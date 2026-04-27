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Drake’s ice sculpture stunt creates chaos

After the rapper installed a 25-ft ice sculpture in a Toronto parking lot to promote his new album, chaos unfolded 

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:17 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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After the rapper installed a 25-ft ice sculpture in a Toronto parking lot to promote his new album, chaos unfolded as frenzied fans turned up with pickaxes and flamethrowers.

What exactly happened

To announce his new album, Iceman, rapper Drake installed a 25-foot-tall ice sculpture in a downtown Toronto, Canada parking lot on Monday(Photo: AP)

To announce his new album, Iceman, rapper Drake installed a 25-foot-tall ice sculpture in a downtown Toronto, Canada parking lot on Monday. The installation, which weighed roughly 200 tonnes, contained a hidden release date which was later revealed to be May 15. The fan who found the hidden treasure was rewarded with a bag of cash.

Fans use “extreme measures”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said, “Drake is a big supporter of our city and there’s so much excitement across our city towards this new Drake album. It is our responsibility to make sure people are safe.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Drake’s ice sculpture stunt creates chaos
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