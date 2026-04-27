Drake’s ice sculpture stunt creates chaos

After the rapper installed a 25-ft ice sculpture in a Toronto parking lot to promote his new album, chaos unfolded as frenzied fans turned up with pickaxes and flamethrowers.

What exactly happened

To announce his new album, Iceman, rapper Drake installed a 25-foot-tall ice sculpture in a downtown Toronto, Canada parking lot on Monday(Photo: AP)

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To announce his new album, Iceman, rapper Drake installed a 25-foot-tall ice sculpture in a downtown Toronto, Canada parking lot on Monday. The installation, which weighed roughly 200 tonnes, contained a hidden release date which was later revealed to be May 15. The fan who found the hidden treasure was rewarded with a bag of cash.

Fans use “extreme measures”

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{{^usCountry}} The situation turned chaotic as fans flocked to the site to find the hidden date. People were seen using pickaxes, sledgehammers, and even hair dryers to chip away at the frozen monument. Some fans even attempted to use open flames and flammable liquids to melt the ice faster, while others climbed the slippery 25-foot structure to reach the top. Safety risks and police response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation turned chaotic as fans flocked to the site to find the hidden date. People were seen using pickaxes, sledgehammers, and even hair dryers to chip away at the frozen monument. Some fans even attempted to use open flames and flammable liquids to melt the ice faster, while others climbed the slippery 25-foot structure to reach the top. Safety risks and police response {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Toronto Police eventually flagged the site as a public safety hazard. As fans hacked away at the base, large chunks of ice became unstable, risking the collapse of the structure onto the crowds below. To prevent injuries, the city cordoned off the area, and Toronto Fire Services were called in to use high-pressure hoses to melt the sculpture safely and dismantle the hazard. Some fans were even spotted collecting the melted water to resell it later. Mayor Olivia Chow weighs in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toronto Police eventually flagged the site as a public safety hazard. As fans hacked away at the base, large chunks of ice became unstable, risking the collapse of the structure onto the crowds below. To prevent injuries, the city cordoned off the area, and Toronto Fire Services were called in to use high-pressure hoses to melt the sculpture safely and dismantle the hazard. Some fans were even spotted collecting the melted water to resell it later. Mayor Olivia Chow weighs in {{/usCountry}}

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Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said, “Drake is a big supporter of our city and there’s so much excitement across our city towards this new Drake album. It is our responsibility to make sure people are safe.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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