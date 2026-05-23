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Drishyam 3: Why the magic trick no longer surprises in this third installment featuring Mohanlal

Drishyam 3, bringing Mohanlal back as Georgekutty, doesn't match up to the first two parts in the thriller franchise.

Published on: May 23, 2026 03:03 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Everything isn't as it seems in the world of Drishyam. The first two films, both the Malayalam original and Hindi remake lived up to it. But by now, the audience has caught on. Once you can see how the magic trick works, the third time simply isn't the charm.

Mohanlal

And that’s precisely why Drishyam 3 feels forced. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film finds Georgekutty (Mohanlal) settled in life. His maiden production, titled Drishyam, is doing well, and he is now searching for a suitable groom for his eldest daughter. But the past refuses to loosen it's grip on the family. What Georgekutty chooses to do this time forms the crux of the story.

The climax does attempt to surprise you, and Mohanlal is still as effective. But the film doesn't quite have the same impact like the last two outings. The runtime, at 2 hours and 37 minutes isn't exactly crisp.

Overall, Drishyam 3 feels less like a gripping continuation and more like a franchise trying to outsmart it's own legacy. The earlier films worked because they constantly stayed one step ahead of the audience. Here, that element of surprise is largely missing. Some mysteries are best left unsolved, and perhaps Drishyam had already said everything it needed to in two parts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

jeethu joseph drishyam mohanlal
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Drishyam 3: Why the magic trick no longer surprises in this third installment featuring Mohanlal
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Drishyam 3: Why the magic trick no longer surprises in this third installment featuring Mohanlal
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