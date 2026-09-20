Ed Sheeran admits ‘mistakes,’ Calls Hamas attacks ‘horrific’ and Gaza situation ‘unjustifiable’

Ed Sheeran has apologised to fans for making “mistakes” as he opened a solo show in Philadelphia, addressing the controversy that has engulfed his tour. The star responded to the fallout over rapper Macklemore being dropped from the tour for making pro-Palestinian remarks on stage earlier in September.

Ed Sheeran at the Philadelphia concert

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“I never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” Sheeran said at Saturday’s show. In his first in-person remarks since the controversy began, he described the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks as “horrific” and called the situation in Gaza “unjustifiable.”

The controversy began when Macklemore performed a song dedicated to pro-Palestinian protesters and referred to “genocide” in Gaza.

Concert promoter Messina Touring Group stated Macklemore was dropped because certain venues, such as Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, would refuse to let the concerts take place if he performed. Billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots, confirmed he had banned Macklemore from performing during Sheeran’s upcoming shows.

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{{^usCountry}} Due to the fallout, ticket sales declined for the remaining US leg of the Loop Tour, and prices dropped significantly. Sheeran clarified that the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters, not him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to the fallout, ticket sales declined for the remaining US leg of the Loop Tour, and prices dropped significantly. Sheeran clarified that the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters, not him. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the crowd, Sheeran explained that while he was used to facing criticism for his music, “this week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions - and I am making mistakes - and I’m so, so sorry”. He explained he wanted to “address the question of where I stand in the situation in Israel and Palestine, and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand.”

“I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division”, he continued. “But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.”

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Sheeran elaborated that what happened in Israel on October 7 was “horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain”, while what was happening in Gaza was “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate.”

“My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children’s lives, and this systemic injustice we’re seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked.”

He added that he was working out how to contribute to help “victims of these terrible times - and listening and learning, because I do not know enough”.

Becoming emotional, the British singer told the crowd his concert was “still a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views.” He admitted he had not known “whether this tour would be carrying on” or “whether I even wanted to be an artist at all,” but returned to the stage out of commitment to his fans. Sheeran also noted he was “deeply worried” by the idea that venues would “pre-approve” content or performers, drawing applause from the audience.

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