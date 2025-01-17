Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut leaves audiences shook; fans call film must-watch, say ‘Kangana is Indira’

There are actors who play characters onscreen, and then there are artists who breathe life into a role when they portray it. Kangana Ranaut, one of the finest performers of the Hindi film industry, falls in the second category. So when she announced that she is acting, writing and directing Emergency, fans were obviously excited. Based on the 1977 Indian Emergency, the film features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Well, after a long delay, the film has finally arrived in theatres today with several fans rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day shows. Here’s the verdict! Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency

Audiences are in awe of Kangana Ranaut’s acting prowess. Fans are lauding her across social media for her versatile and impactful performance. One impressed Twitter user wrote, “Must watch for every citizen. Film could have been even more powerful if the original version had been allowed to release. Regardless of whether it's labelled a hit or flop, the brilliance of the film cannot be denied. And kangana proved again why she is QUEEN #Emergency,” whereas another fan review read, “The cinematic journey of #KanganaRanaut from Gangster to #Emergency is a testimony to her dedication and perfection towards her art, no where do u find Kangana in Emergency, within few mins , Kangana vanishes and we only see Indira Gandhi, such is her magic . Movies need U ❤️.”

Another satiated fan stated, “Gripping , Cinematic Masterpiece.!! #KanganaRanaut delivers a compelling performance as #IndiraGandhi proving the line "Kangana is Indira and Indira is kangana" The film is a phenomenal solid gripping political drama that stands out as a cinematic triumph.!! The story line presented by kangana was Superb,Balanced, Neutral and the Direction & Cinematography is top notch..!!👌👌”

Clearly, Kangana has once again reminded the Indian audience what she’s made of. Are you planning to witness Kangana’s magic in Emergency this weekend?