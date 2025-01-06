Kangana Ranaut declares war against Kauravas as Indira Gandhi in Emergency Trailer; fans say ‘National Award waiting’

Fans have been waiting for Kangana Ranaut’s grand return to the silver screens since September 2024. The actor, and the audience, was all set for the release of her second directorial project Emergency. However, the film based on the 1977 Indian Emergency failed to clear the censorship requirements of the CBFC, resulting in a postponement of release. So we all patiently waited, because Kangana’s portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the trailer and posters seemed worth it. Well, Emergency is now ready for release and will arrive in theatres on January 17. Ahead of the same, Kangana has now given fans a taste of the excitement in store with a new trailer. Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency

The one minute fifty seconds long trailer was more than enough to get our hopes up again. It begins with Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan writing a letter to the PM of India from jail. It shifts to Kangana as Indira, telling the President that she is the Cabinet, when questioned about declaring an Emergency in the country. She goes on to state that the only way to make the truth win is war. In a goosebumps-inducing scene, referring to Hindu epic Mahabharata, Kangana then says, “Yeh Indraprastha hai, aur humne yudhh ki ghoshna ki hai, Kauravon ke khilaf.” She ends the trailer by repeating the words that made the crowds go gaga last year— India is Indira, and Indira is India.

The comment section below is proof that the craze for Emergency is far from over, despite the delay in release. Lauding Kangana, one fan gushed, “Acting wise kangana never disappoints don't know what will happen to the movie but one thing sure she will deliver one of the career best performance,” whereas another netizen predicted, “National Award is waitng for her. Truly remarkable ... All the best wishes.” Agreeing, a fan shared, “No doubt that the 5th National award is on her way 🤩🔥💥🙌🏻,” another internet user stated, “Man..she is indestructible..just look at her..Queen for a reason. Emergency gonna be blockbuster 🔥✨♥️.”

How excited are you to witness Kangana as India's first and only female prime minister Indira in Emergency on January 17?