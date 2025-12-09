Esha Deol to reunite with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani for Dharmendra's prayer meet in Delhi; everything to know
The Deol family’s Delhi prayer meet on December 11 will bring together Esha Deol and ex-husband Bharat Takhtani, marking a moment of unity
A special prayer meet for late veteran actor Dharmendra is set to take place in Delhi on December 11, bringing together his extended family, including Esha Deol and her ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani. The gathering will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, New Delhi, from 4 PM to 6 PM.
The ceremony is being organised by Hema Malini, along with her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, and their respective families. The invitation for the event mentions Esha’s name alongside Bharat Takhtani, indicating that the former couple will come together for the occasion. Ahana, meanwhile, will attend with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra.
A family coming together
Esha and Bharat, who parted ways in 2024 after nearly 12 years of marriage, continue to co-parent their two daughters, Radhya and Miraya Takhtani. Their decision to unite for Dharmendra’s remembrance meet highlights the family’s shared bond and respect for the late actor.
This Delhi meet comes shortly after Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary and follows a separate prayer meet held in Mumbai on November 27. That event saw an outpouring of love from the film fraternity, with attendees including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.
While wife Hema Malini and her daughters did not attend the Mumbai prayer meet, they held a private puja at their residence the same day. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends such as Mahima Chaudhry and Sunita Ahuja, along with her son Yashvardhan. Bharat Takhtani was also present at that puja.
Remembering Dharmendra
Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary, observed yesterday on December 8, was marked by a series of heartfelt tributes from his family. His children, including Sunny, Bobby, and Esha, took to social media to share throwback pictures and emotional messages celebrating his life and legacy.
Hema also shared a post wishing her late husband a happy birthday, recalling fond memories from their years together.