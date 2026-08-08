Actor Avika Gor has been diagnosed with dengue and is currently hospitalised after battling a high fever for five days. Her husband, entrepreneur Milind Chandwani, took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on Avika's health. Confirming the news to HT City, Milind shares that Avika continues to experience body pain and is still recovering.

Exclusive | After hospitalisation, Avika Gor advised 15 days of bed rest, confirms husband Milind Chandwani

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“15 days bed rest is recommended for now. She’s not improving yet. Her blood platelet count was going down, but now it is improving,” shares Milind. He adds, “She has a lot of pain all over her body. Those who have experienced dengue would know exactly how tough it can be.”

Milind reveals that Avika continued to honour her professional commitments despite suffering from a high fever. In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, he revealed that she had been running a temperature of 103-104 degrees for five days. “I did try to change her mind, but she has always pushed herself and tried to be as less of an ‘inconvenience’ as possible to her team. I remember that she has even shot for 48 hours continuously once because her movie’s producer had run out of budget to extend the shoot. She doesn’t listen to me in such cases and somewhere that makes me really, really proud of her,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Elaborating on her dedication towards her work, Milind says that Avika has always been particular about honouring her commitments, even when she is unwell. He had revealed in his video that despite having a high fever, she completed a pending shoot before travelling to Delhi for an ad shoot. “She has always pushed herself and tried to be as less of an ‘inconvenience’ as possible to her team,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborating on her dedication towards her work, Milind says that Avika has always been particular about honouring her commitments, even when she is unwell. He had revealed in his video that despite having a high fever, she completed a pending shoot before travelling to Delhi for an ad shoot. “She has always pushed herself and tried to be as less of an ‘inconvenience’ as possible to her team,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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Milind, who ended his video message by reminding Avika’s fans about her upcoming song titled ‘Bukhaar’, says he included the mention because Avika was already feeling sad about not being able to actively promote it.

“People have always loved her. So yes, I did expect people to pour in love for her. I added about the song at the end because I saw her feeling sad yesterday morning about not being able to actively promote it. She loves Punjabi music and she was super excited to be a part of another such music video. It was ironic that the song is named ‘Bukhaar’,” he says.

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