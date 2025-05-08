Exclusive: Amidst increasing tension, Rajkummar Rao reveals a hidden dream: ‘I think I would be in the armed forces..’

Today, during the HTCity Stars in the City segment, we had the privilege of chatting with the cast of the upcoming comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The conversation took an emotional turn as the team discussed the ongoing national situation, following the recent retaliatory airstrikes under Operation Sindoor. With the nation still recovering from the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, our Managing Editor Sonal Kalra, began the session with an important question. “If the three of you can quickly share your views as Indians on the situation we are currently in?” she asked. Without hesitation, actor Rajkummar Rao responded with heartfelt sincerity: “Whatever decision that our administration is taking, we are with them in it, because what has happened, should not have happened. It made us all very, very angry, very sad. So absolutely we are in it together as a nation and we are extremely proud of our armed forces.” Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, agreeing with Rajkummar’s sentiments, echoed her support. “That’s exactly how all three of us (Rajkummar, Wamiqa, and Karan) are feeling, and I think the whole nation is feeling. And yeah, we are with them, I mean hum hi toh hain. Toh bilkul. Jaise bhi hai, jo bhi, we are with the nation. For sure.”

The airstrikes, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, were in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent men. Many of the victims were on holiday with their families and fell victim to a senseless act of violence, which has left the entire country mourning.

Rajkummar Rao’s unexpected dream: Joining the Armed Forces

As the conversation continued, a fan asked Rajkummar a question that took an unexpected turn. The fan asked, “So, we know you are an actor, but if you weren’t an actor, what would you like to do? A secret dream or hidden talent we are unaware of?” Rajkummar’s response was a surprising and revealing one. Reflecting on his childhood aspirations, he said: “To be honest, since I was little, this is the only thing I’ve wanted to do (acting), and I’ve worked hard only towards this. I’ve never thought of a Plan B. Yeah… there was never a Plan B, to be honest. Plan A was there, and Plan B was to make Plan A work. But if I have to choose hypothetically, I think I would be in the armed forces only. It is, yeah, I get very fascinated seeing soldiers.”

A look ahead at Bhool Chuk Maaf

Rajkummar and Wamiqa star in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy about two lovers caught in a time loop the day before their wedding. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is slated for release on May 9. In the movie, Rajkummar’s character faces a rollercoaster of emotions as he navigates his relationship with Wamiqa’s character, all while dealing with the chaos of time-looping unpredictability.

Despite his on-screen personas, Rajkummar’s off-screen passion for the armed forces offers a new, fascinating layer to his personality—a side of him that many of his fans might not have expected.