Exclusive | Daler Paaji was very disheartened, says Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh has been vocal about the controversy surrounding his brother and singer Daler Mehndi. Mehndi was performing at an event in Uttarakhand on Ocotber 18, when Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted him mid-performance and reprimanded him for allegedly appearing disoriented on stage. “You can’t even speak. How will you perform?” the minister asked Mehndi in a video that went viral. Mika was quick to respond to Uniyal and took to X and wrote, “The way Minister @SubodhUniyal1 ji spoke on stage was extremely rude and disrespectful...” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to X and suggested the issue be resolved amicably. Now, talking exclusively to HT City, Mika says, “An apology is a positive first step, and I appreciate the gesture of acknowledging the issue. However, an apology must be accompanied by accountability and a genuine commitment to ensuring that such incidents do not happen again.”

Mika Singh (left) and Daler Mehndi (right)

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Recalling his conversation with Daler, Mika says that his silence on stage was a dignified way to answer the politician. “When I spoke to him (Daler), I could sense he was very disheartened, but he chose to handle it with grace and dignity. Even after such a big incident on stage, he did not leave. He continued and performed for another 1.5 hours for the public. That shows his true professionalism,” shares the Mauja Hi Mauja singer.

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Mika was himself in dismay when he learnt about the incident with Daler. Talking about the “unfortunate” incident, he says, “I was deeply disappointed when I learnt about the incident. Daler paaji is a senior artiste who has dedicated decades of his life to music and has taken Indian music to audiences across the world. Daler paaji was dealing with a difficult situation, and I admire the way he continued to fulfil his professional commitment.Every artiste deserves dignity and respect, irrespective of the circumstances. Such incidents are unfortunate, and I believe there should always be professionalism and mutual respect when artistes are invited to perform.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ask him what he would want to change ahead for live performances, and he says, “Live performances need clear protocols, proper coordination, and accountability from everyone involved. Whether it is a government event, a private function, or a major concert, the artiste’s schedule, health, technical requirements, security, and dignity must be respected. There should be clear communication between organisers, officials, and the artiste’s management to prevent misunderstandings and ensure that the event runs smoothly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ask him what he would want to change ahead for live performances, and he says, “Live performances need clear protocols, proper coordination, and accountability from everyone involved. Whether it is a government event, a private function, or a major concert, the artiste’s schedule, health, technical requirements, security, and dignity must be respected. There should be clear communication between organisers, officials, and the artiste’s management to prevent misunderstandings and ensure that the event runs smoothly.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further adds, “Artistes work hard to entertain people and represent our music and culture. They should be treated as professionals, not merely as performers who can be taken for granted. Respect must be mutual, and it should be the norm at every event, regardless of an artiste’s stature.”