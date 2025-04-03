Exclusive | Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal begin shooting Priyadarshan directorial

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the cult comedy franchise Hera Pheri and the excitement has only grown following the confirmation earlier this year that filmmaker Priyadarshan will return to direct the third instalment. In a recent update, the 68-year-old filmmaker shared that he plans to start writing Hera Pheri 3 sometime next year. A file photo of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

However, we’ve exclusively learnt that the first scene of the film, starring the original cast — actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal — was shot today.

A source close to the production confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, it’s true. The first scene was indeed shot today with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, who will be bringing back the memories of their iconic roles.”

The buzz around the film had intensified when Akshay Kumar, during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Speaking about the challenge ahead, Priyadarshan had earlier stated, “It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. Characters have gotten older and accordingly people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

This much-awaited third instalment comes 19 years after Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and 24 years after the original Hera Pheri (2000).