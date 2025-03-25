Suniel Shetty reveals diet and fitness secrets for 'incredible body' at 63, how he's staying active as 'senior citizen'

Suniel Shetty's fitness secrets are a testament to the importance of living a balanced and disciplined lifestyle. His holistic approach focuses on both physical and mental well-being and inspires people of all ages. In a February 24, 2025 episode of Journey Unscripted with Chanda Kochhar podcast, the actor, who became a grandfather on March 24, 2025, revealed that the key to his incredible body at 63 is a combination of consistency, discipline, and a well-balanced lifestyle. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique Suniel Shetty's fitness secrets are truly inspiring, especially considering he's 63. (Instagram/ Suniel Shetty')

'Today when I train it's more about my diet'

Asked what's his fitness mantra and principles or habits he follows to 'maintain this incredible form', Suniel Shetty said, “Understanding age, understanding the surrounding and working towards that. When I was 30 and I wanted to look like an Arnold Schwarzenegger, I made sure that I ate right and trained really hard. I trained heavily for size so that people could believe that he could knock 20 people off... Today, when I train, it's more about my diet, it's more about my mental space as to how I'm feeling, it's more about you're a senior citizen, you're 60 plus, you should be able to walk on your own, you should be able to get up in a jiffy, you shouldn't be hunching, you shouldn't be dragging your feet. I've changed my training along. So I watch, I listen, I learn, I ask questions, and I adapt.”

‘I quantify my food’

He emphasised the importance of sticking to a regular diet and fitness regime, and added, “Fitness is about adapting; nobody says you have to go to the gym to build your body; you have to be active to build your mental strength and physical strength. So, I quantify my food. I make sure that there are things that I don't eat. Anything white for me is taboo, whether it's milk because I'm lactose intolerant or whether it's white rice or ice cream... I follow the kind of consistency and discipline that very few would. I'm very clear that I pack my dinner off by 7 in the evening. I am early to rise; I need to see the sunrise; otherwise, it doesn't work for me. My energy levels are high then, so I train for 45 minutes; it's not that I train long, but I train six days a week. I'm boringly consistent... I quantify my food – if I need 1400 to 1900 calories, what do I eat, how much do I eat, how much sugar do I need, I need 15 to 16 grams of oil, I need 7 to 8 grams of sugar and I stick to that. You don't need anything because genuinely wellness is far cheaper than illness so I'd rather be well.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.