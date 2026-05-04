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Exclusive| Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh to get married in October; Deets inside

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh have started preparations for their big day!

Updated on: May 04, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor couple Huma Qureshi and beau Rachit Singh have always kept their relationship away from the limelight. After we broke exclusive details of their engagement in the US, we have now exclusively learnt that the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next stage and get married this year.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh were recently spotted together at Mumbai airport.

Wedding preparations have already started as the two approach the big day. A reliable source tells us, “They are planning an October end or November wedding as of now. The preparations have begun.”

Also Read | Huma Qureshi gets engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh? Here's what we know

The source further tells us, “Knowing Huma she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. May be not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now its most probably looking like Mumbai.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh to get married in October; Deets inside
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh to get married in October; Deets inside
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