Exclusive| I will soon initiate the necessary criminal proceedings: Vidnyan Mane on Palash Mucchal case

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane, a childhood friend of India women’s cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana, says the Bombay High Court has dismissed a defamation case filed against him by music composer Palash Muchhal, Mandhana’s former fiancé. “This verdict conveys an important message: people should not file baseless and false cases in court merely to generate publicity,” Mane tells us, adding that he “now plans to initiate criminal proceedings against Muchhal”.

Palash Mucchal and Vidnyan Mane

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The legal dispute surfaced in January this year, weeks after Muchhal and Mandhana called off their wedding in December 2025. Mane had accused the composer of cheating him out of ₹40 lakh invested in his film Nazaria. As per his complaint, the two met in Sangli in December 2023, and Mane transferred the money by March 2025. He alleged that the film was never completed and his money was not returned. Mane also made personal allegations against Muchhal, who denied them and sent him a ₹10 crore defamation notice.

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Claiming that the case was dismissed over procedural deficiencies, Mane says, “No one is above the law, and compliance with judicial procedures is mandatory for everyone.” Muchhal’s legal team did not respond for comments.Mane adds, "I intend to bring before the public the various fabricated and imaginary stories that he has narrated so far, and expose how people are being misled. I also want the truth to become known to his family members, so that they too can understand the reality of his conduct and the alleged falsehoods, and see the truth behind his actions. Very soon, I will initiate the necessary and appropriate judicial as well as criminal proceedings in this matter, strictly through lawful channels."

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