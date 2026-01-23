Palaash Muchhal's lawyer responds to cheating allegations, caught red-handed at wedding claim: 'What is the evidence?'

Actor-producer Vidnyan Mane has made several allegations against singer-composer Palaash Muchhal claiming that he allegedly cheated on Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He has also accused Muchhal of cheating him of over ₹40 lakh, linked to an investment in an unreleased film, and has filed a complaint in Sangli, Maharashtra.



Shreyansh Mithare, advocate for Palaash Muchhal responded to us saying, “He (Vidnyan) claims he has paid us money, but there is no evidence whether he paid by cheque or bank transfer. All the allegations about Palaash being caught with another woman — what is the evidence? We don’t know this guy; we met him through Smriti’s father (Shrinivas). We have no direct connection with him. Why did he keep quiet so long? It’s only after the marriage broke that he (Vidnyan) has turned up. Palaash is exploring his legal options.”



In conversation with HTCity, Vidnyan has claimed, “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers.”



He also made allegations of fraud and blackmail by the Muchhal family. He said, “When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to ₹1.5 crore. They asked me to invest another ₹10 lakh or I wouldn’t get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint.”

Palaash Muchhal