Exclusive | IPL 2025: Are Malaika Arora-Kumar Sangakkara dating? Source close to actor spills the beans

A photo of actor Malaika Arora enjoying the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, alongside Kumar Sangakkara, former Sri Lankan cricketer and ex-Rajasthan Royals head coach, currently serving as its director of cricket, has taken the internet by storm. Photo of Kumar Sangakkara and Malaika Arora at the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Superkings match on Sunday

Several screenshots from clips of the match showing Malaika in a Royals jersey have gone viral, sparking curiosity among netizens about her presence in the RR dugout. Internet users quickly began speculating, with some questioning if she had a connection with the team.

Meanwhile, a viral video of Malaika and Kumar further added fuel with netizens even wondering if there was something cooking between the two. "Ye malaika arora RR ke dugout me kyu baithi hai?? Wo v Sanga ke saath," asked a netizen, while another commented, "Malaika Arora sitting with Kumar Sangakkara . Something cooking? I see no relation between her and RR."

However, it seems like there's no truth to the speculations. A source close to the actor tells us, "Just because two people are sitting next to each other doesn't mean they are dating. People should stop concocting such baseless stories."

The rumours come months after actor Arjun Kapoor publicly stated that he is single. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. Last year, during a promotional event for his film Singham Again in October, Arjun confirmed the break up. "Abhi single hoon main, relax (I'm single now)," he said while addressing the crowd who screamed Malaika's name. So far, Malaika has remain tight-lipped about the break up.