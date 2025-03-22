Arjun Kapoor says ‘being alone is not a bad thing’ after breakup with Malaika Arora: ‘Baatcheet kam sunni padegi’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's breakup with Malaika Arora grabbed headlines earlier. Now, as he turned host for the Showsha Reel Awards, the actor was seen joking about how being alone is beneficial for both him and everyone else. Arjun Kapoor talks about being alone after breakup with Malaika Arora.

(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor says ‘last five years have been difficult for me’: I've believed that there is love out there)

Arjun Kapoor talks about being alone

Arjun quipped that being alone is not such a bad thing and said, “Aaj main akela hi sahi. Akele se yaad aaya. I think being alone is not such a bad thing for all of you and for me. Faayda hum sabka hi hai. Because mujhe milenge do host hone ke paise aur aapko bakwas, I mean, baat-cheet kam sunni padegi, because attention span logon ka kam ho chuka hai (Today, I may be alone, and that’s fine. Speaking of being alone, I think it’s not such a bad thing for all of you and for me. It benefits all of us. Because I will get paid for being the sole host, and you will have to listen to less nonsense—I mean, less talking—since people’s attention spans have shortened).”

Arjun and Malaika relationship

Arjun and Malaika confirmed their relationship in 2018 and had always been open about it on social media, posting mushy pictures together from their vacations. The two dated for eight years; many fans believed they would tie the knot someday. However, in 2024, they parted ways. While reports about their separation surfaced online, Arjun, during the promotion of his film Singham Again, confirmed that he is single.

Despite this, they both seem to share a good bond. In February, Arjun appeared as a guest on Malaika's TV show India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer. The actor, who came to promote his film Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, was stunned after seeing Malaika's dance performance. When Arjun was asked to comment on Malaika's performance on her iconic songs, he said, "Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalon se, main abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hoon (My mouth has been shut for many years; I still prefer staying quiet)," making Malaika laugh. He added, “But I want to say this: I have got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which just show the career and the life that she has had.”

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming films

Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which failed to perform well at the box office. The actor will next be seen in the No Entry sequel, which is being backed by his father, Boney Kapoor. The film will also star Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles and is expected to release this year.