Malaika Arora scolds 16-year-old contestant for inappropriate dance moves: ‘Give me your mother’s phone number’

Actor Malaika Arora took a firm stance against a 16-year-old participant in Hip Hop India Season 2 after he made suggestive gestures during his performance. As a judge on the show, alongside choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, Malaika was visibly displeased and promptly scolded the contestant. Also read: Malaika Arora makes fans say ‘hot’ as she channels Catwoman in a body-hugging catsuit and boots Malaika Arora lost her cool at a contestant of Hip Hop India Season 2.

Malaika Arora scolds contestant for inappropriate dance moves

The show went live on March 14 on Amazon MX Player. It was during the first episode when Malaika lost her cool at a contestant. The moment was captured in a video, which has now surfaced on social media.

Naveen Shah, 16, from Uttar Pradesh took to the stage for an audition on the show, but his performance took an uncomfortable turn. The young contestant made several suggestive gestures directed at Malaika, leaving the judge visibly upset and prompting a stern reaction.

Once his performance was done, Malaika expressed her anger, saying, “Please give me your mother’s phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses”.

In an attempt to diffuse the tension, Remo intervened, injecting a dose of humour into the situation. With a lighthearted tone, he playfully asked the contestant if he was like his mom or his father.

Other contestants also questioned his behaviour, with one of them saying, “It was right to scold him. He did it in front of her?"

The situation was brought under control, and the contestant’s father was called on stage. Later, Malaika and Remo both joked with him. Talking about his son’s behaviour, the boy’s father said, “He looks innocent, but he isn’t. He keeps chatting with girls throughout the night.”

Social media users rally behind Malaika Arora

Social media users expressed outrage and disappointment over the contestant's behaviour, with many praising Malaika for standing up and calling out inappropriate gestures.

One social media user wrote, “She’s right…this is needed for this 16-year-old child”, with another noting, “She is right…Malaika is older than his mother, maybe.”

“Teenager Girls doing the same things on social media nd nobody talks about it,” one fan shared, with another fan labelling it as “shamelessness”.

Amazon MX Player’s Hip Hop Season 2 will follow eleven hip-hop dance acts, offering access to their journey through intimate video diaries, and revealing behind-the-scenes footage. Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny host the show’s season. Before this show, Malaika has judged other dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, India’s Best Dancer, and India’s Got Talent.