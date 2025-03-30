Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malaika Arora recalls fan encounter that left her scared: ‘She had some scissors or something in her bag’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 30, 2025 02:16 PM IST

Malaika Arora revealed that she was once getting ready at her home, and when she came down to her living room, she saw an unknown woman sitting there.

Actor Malaika Arora has shared a chilling account of a fan encounter that left her shaken. She revealed that a fan once broke into her residence in Mumbai, where she was present at the time, and waited for her. Also read: Malaika Arora talks about scolding 16-year-old contestant over inappropriate moves: ‘I felt it was a little too much’

On the work front, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
On the work front, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Malaika Arora recalls terrifying fan encounter

Malaika spoke about the scary fan encounter during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble. She revealed that she was once getting ready at her home, and when she came down to her living room, she saw an unknown woman sitting there.

She said, “I remember I was getting ready upstairs and when I came down to the living room, there was someone sitting there. I had no idea, no clue, nothing... They’re just sitting and they just came to say... tell me that... I got a little scared, I’ll be very honest".

Malaika added, “It was actually a female, and she was sitting over there and a crazy fan and she had some scissor or something in her bag which was a little scary so, I figured ki kuch toh gadbad hai (something must be off) so I just tried to be calm about it and yeah, that was the craziest fan interaction."

What’s keeping Malaika busy?

On the work front, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2 alongside choreographer-director Remo D'Souza. The show went live on March 14 on Amazon MX Player. Hip Hop Season 2 will follow eleven hip-hop dance acts, offering access to their journey through intimate video diaries, and revealing behind-the-scenes footage. Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny host the show’s season. Before this show, Malaika has judged other dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, India’s Best Dancer, and India’s Got Talent.

Earlier this week, Malaika walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a black catsuit as she walked the ramp for Namrata Joshipura. The ensemble featured hundreds of shimmering sequin embellishments, a swirl design, a plunging neckline, skinny-fit legs, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired the ensemble with black high-heeled pumps and a matching sequin-adorned jacket, which she layered on her shoulders.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora recalls fan encounter that left her scared: ‘She had some scissors or something in her bag’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On