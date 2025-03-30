Malaika Arora recalls fan encounter that left her scared: ‘She had some scissors or something in her bag’

Actor Malaika Arora has shared a chilling account of a fan encounter that left her shaken. She revealed that a fan once broke into her residence in Mumbai, where she was present at the time, and waited for her. Also read: Malaika Arora talks about scolding 16-year-old contestant over inappropriate moves: ‘I felt it was a little too much’ On the work front, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Malaika Arora recalls terrifying fan encounter

Malaika spoke about the scary fan encounter during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble. She revealed that she was once getting ready at her home, and when she came down to her living room, she saw an unknown woman sitting there.

She said, “I remember I was getting ready upstairs and when I came down to the living room, there was someone sitting there. I had no idea, no clue, nothing... They’re just sitting and they just came to say... tell me that... I got a little scared, I’ll be very honest".

Malaika added, “It was actually a female, and she was sitting over there and a crazy fan and she had some scissor or something in her bag which was a little scary so, I figured ki kuch toh gadbad hai (something must be off) so I just tried to be calm about it and yeah, that was the craziest fan interaction."

What’s keeping Malaika busy?

On the work front, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2 alongside choreographer-director Remo D'Souza. The show went live on March 14 on Amazon MX Player. Hip Hop Season 2 will follow eleven hip-hop dance acts, offering access to their journey through intimate video diaries, and revealing behind-the-scenes footage. Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny host the show’s season. Before this show, Malaika has judged other dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa, India’s Best Dancer, and India’s Got Talent.

Earlier this week, Malaika walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a black catsuit as she walked the ramp for Namrata Joshipura. The ensemble featured hundreds of shimmering sequin embellishments, a swirl design, a plunging neckline, skinny-fit legs, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired the ensemble with black high-heeled pumps and a matching sequin-adorned jacket, which she layered on her shoulders.