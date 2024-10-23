EXCLUSIVE | Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar reacts to Aamir Khan being approached for his dad's biopic

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly been offered a biopic of the legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar, which will be helmed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. Buzz is that Khan and Basu “have been discussing the project with producer Bhushan Kumar”. Amit Kumar is the son of legendary late singer Kishore Kumar

Ask Kishore’s son, singer Amit Kumar, on whether he is aware about Aamir being approached for the role, and he says, “Nothing is finalised. As per our legal team’s order we can’t mention any developments.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar. Aamir is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has.

The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most.” The source added, “Aamir has taken as many as six films into consideration. While the scripts of the Kishore Kumar biopic, (special public prosecutor) Ujjwal Nikam biopic, and (filmmaker) Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy are locked, Ghajini 2, (filmmakers) Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage. Of the six films, he will do three for sure and might let go of the other three.” We tried reaching out to Kumar and Basu, but didn’t get a response.