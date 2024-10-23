Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EXCLUSIVE | Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar reacts to Aamir Khan being approached for his dad's biopic

ByRishabh Suri
Oct 23, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Buzz is that actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Anurag Basu “have been discussing the project with producer Bhushan Kumar”.

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly been offered a biopic of the legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar, which will be helmed by filmmaker Anurag Basu. Buzz is that Khan and Basu “have been discussing the project with producer Bhushan Kumar”.

Amit Kumar is the son of legendary late singer Kishore Kumar
Amit Kumar is the son of legendary late singer Kishore Kumar

Ask Kishore’s son, singer Amit Kumar, on whether he is aware about Aamir being approached for the role, and he says, “Nothing is finalised. As per our legal team’s order we can’t mention any developments.”

Also read: Kishore Kumar birth anniversary: 5 interesting facts about the legendary singer, 4 marriages to Bappi Lahiri connection

Earlier, Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar. Aamir is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has.

The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most.” The source added, “Aamir has taken as many as six films into consideration. While the scripts of the Kishore Kumar biopic, (special public prosecutor) Ujjwal Nikam biopic, and (filmmaker) Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy are locked, Ghajini 2, (filmmakers) Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage. Of the six films, he will do three for sure and might let go of the other three.” We tried reaching out to Kumar and Basu, but didn’t get a response.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //