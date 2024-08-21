Kishore Kumar's son, Sumeet Kumar to sing to raise funds for cancer survivors

Music is known for having a soothing effect, especially during tough times. And singer Sumeet Kumar, son of the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar, is harnessing its powers for good. He will be taking the stage at Swarotsav 2024 over the weekend, along with singer Shailaja Subramanian. The charity show aims to raise funds and lend support to women dealing with cancer. SIngers Sumeet Kumar and Shailaja Subramanian

The singer will perform a medley of music, from semi-classical to Hindi film songs. He will also enthral the audience with the most popular numbers from his father’s repertoire.

Sumeet tells us, “This is my humble contribution to creating a difference in our society. The proceeds from my show will help women, who are financially unstable to fight cancer and receive treatment, I hope that this will empower them to lead a dignified life.” He believes that music can be a potent tool for promoting awareness and supporting social initiatives.

Expressing her dedication to social causes, Subramanian says, “It’s an honour to be associated with this good cause as philanthropy is a core aspect of who I am. Music is a great way to support and promote these crucial causes that will help the society.”

Catch it live!

What: Swarotsav 2024

Where: Rangasharda Auditorium, Bandra

When: August 24

Timing: 7pm onwards