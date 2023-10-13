Exclusive: No chance of reconciliation between Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Sometime back, there were rumours that director Aishwaryaa and actor Dhanush are willing to give their relationship another chance, with superstar Rajinikanth also helping the estranged couple reconcile. However, now we have heard that they have parted their ways for good, and are focusing on finding a way to co-parent their two kids.

It was last year in January when Aishwaryaa and Dhanush left their fans in despair when they announced that they were separating after 18 years of marriage. Since then, there has been a buzz around their decision to put their divorce on hold.

“Dhanush is not working on his differences with Aishwaryaa. They are separated and gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can’t be together,” says a source.

The source continues, “The buzz that they are trying to reconcile is wrong. They aren’t. When it comes to divorce, they have not filed it yet, so they are separated. There is no filing in the court. They won’t even file for divorce until and unless one of them wants to get married again, which is not the case at the moment. They don’t live together, but respect each other and share a cordial bond for their kids. They are busy raising their kids, and finding ways to co-parent. They are taking turns to keep their kids so that they don’t feel a void in their life”.

They have two sons - Yatra and Linga. After their separation, both of them are busy with their respective projects, and have no time for love.

“Dhanush is busy with Captain Miller, which is expected to come in December. And then he is shooting for his second directorial. He is directing and acting in his 50th film. In fact, Aishwaryaa is also busy with the post production work of his next, Lal Salaam, in which his father has an extended cameo. So, they are focusing on career, not personal life. They have moved on in their life, and love is not on their mind currently,” wraps the source

