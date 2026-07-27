Actor Ram Charan left fans concerned after reports of him suffering a hand injury surfaced online. The concern only grew when he was spotted at the airport with his family, leaving for Coimbatore. HT City has now exclusively learnt that the actor has successfully undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery.

Exclusive | Ram Charan is recovering well after successful hand surgery, Confirms source

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According to sources close to the development, Ram Charan underwent a hand surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. Sharing an update on the procedure, a source exclusively told us, "The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laparoscopically."

The source further confirmed that the surgery went as planned and that the actor is recovering well. Ram Charan or his team are yet to issue an official statement.

What really happened?

Ram Charan sustained the injury while filming a high-octane action sequence for his upcoming project. During the shoot, he reportedly hurt his hand, following which he underwent a medical evaluation. Doctors advised surgery to ensure proper recovery and prevent any long-term complications.