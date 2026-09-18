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Exclusive| Rashmika Mandanna: I'm not necessarily good at any language

Rashmika Mandanna highlights her organic journey in cinema across multiple languages

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 16:23:36 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Actor Rashmika Mandanna who has worked across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films says it was never a planned movie but something that happened organically.

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna

She says, "I am a Kodava and speak Kodava Takk, we dont have an industry for my mother tongue. So language has never been a barrier in my career. I treat all languages as my own. My fans who I call my family first suggested, why dont you do a Telugu film, it was the same with Hindi, and that's how my trajectory grew."

What about reactions to her accent, do comments from trolls bother her? "I'm not necessarily good at any language, I'm a Jack of all trades and master of none," she says with a laugh. She adds, " As long as I can respond to questions posed in a particular language, it's okay, that's how I respect my audiences from different parts of the world."

 
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