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Exclusive | Richa Chadha to play detective for first time in upcoming web series

Richa Chadha is coming back in front of the camera after her maternity break and welcoming daughter in 2024. 

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 01:14 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Richa Chadha is coming back in front of the camera for the first time after becoming a mother in July 2024, and she is keen on adding the element of surprise for her fans. We have learnt exclusively that the actor will be playing the role of a detective for the first time in upcoming web series. The show will be a crime thriller, which has already gone on floors.

Richa Chadha will be seen in a web series.

Richa’s character is said to be central of an unfolding mystery and has shot 50 percent of the show. The yet-to-be titled series is said to be a story with several layered narrative.

A source tells us, “Richa read the story and liked it because it was powerful and different and something that she hasn’t done before. She was looking for a sharp character like this. She even watched several classic detective thrillers to understand the genre and nuances right.”

Also Read | Public figure must verify facts before amplifying: HC to Richa Chadha

Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2024 film Heeramandi, the source further revealed that the reason why Richa was intrigued by this script what because this role gives the actor a chance to explore the zone of sharp, restrained, and cerebral space. The makers of the series are aiming at releasing in 2027.

 
bollywood actor richa chadha
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Richa Chadha to play detective for first time in upcoming web series
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Richa Chadha to play detective for first time in upcoming web series
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